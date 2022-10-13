NEW DELHI (AP) — Mulayam Singh Yadav, India’s former defense minister and a veteran socialist leader, died in a hospital, Monday, after a prolonged illness. He was 82.
Yadav was admitted to a private hospital near Delhi for more than two weeks before his death was announced by his son Akhilesh Yadav, the political heir to his Samajwadi Party that holds sway in India’s largest state of Uttar Pradesh.
“My respected father and everyone’s leader is no more,” he tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Yadav “a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems.”
“As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India,” Modi tweeted.
Yadav, a three-time chief minister of India’s most populous Uttar Pradesh state, was a former wrestler who rose in politics in the 1980s when a federally appointed commission set up to identify the “socially backward classes” in the country led to a nationwide agitation. It was during these protests Yadav emerged as a socialist leader by defending the demands of the so-called backward castes and religious minorities.
In 1990, when Yadav was Uttar Pradesh state’s chief minister, he ordered police firing on Hindu protesters in the northern Ayodhya city when they were marching towards the 16th-century Babri mosque to reclaim it as a grand temple for the Hindu god Ram. At least 16 people were killed in police action.
