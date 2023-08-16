Rancho Village

The Rancho Village independent living community will present its design and amenities upgrades during a grand opening celebration Thursday.

 Courtesy photo

PALMDALE — Rancho Village, a Holiday by Atria independent living community, has completed its $1.5 million renovation project for capital upgrades in design and amenities.

The public is invited to see the enhancements during a grand opening celebration Thursday at the facility, 39630 Fairway Drive.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.