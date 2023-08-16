PALMDALE — Rancho Village, a Holiday by Atria independent living community, has completed its $1.5 million renovation project for capital upgrades in design and amenities.
The public is invited to see the enhancements during a grand opening celebration Thursday at the facility, 39630 Fairway Drive.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. with Anna Zarley, field representative for Assemblyman Tom Lackey, and local leaders with the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce. Refreshments, live entertainment and community tours will continue until 5 p.m.
One of the focuses of the renovation was to create an expanded fitness room to meet the needs of seniors working to maintain a more active lifestyle as they age. The game lounge, living room with library, atrium and dining room also received extensive renovations. Other improvements included added A/V capabilities in all common areas, exterior enhancements, and energy-efficient lighting.
“We are always delighted to welcome guests to Holiday Rancho Village, but we are especially excited to show our surrounding community these recent improvements to our communal spaces,” General Manager Michelle Cochran said. “Improving our dining room, fitness room, and multi-purpose rooms helps our residents thrive and continue to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle. Social engagement — whether that’s sharing a meal with friends, group fitness classes, or movie nights — is a critical component to our residents’ physical, cognitive, and emotional wellbeing.”
