Two incumbents for the Antelope Valley Healthcare District look as though they will retained their seats on the Board of directors.
Abdallah Farrukh, Kristina Hong, along with newcomer Michael Rives are leading the race.
Farrukh received 65,030 votes, with Hong getting 42,788 votes, and Rives holding a narrow lead over Mateo Olivarez with 29,0987 votes as of press time.
Because the county mailed ballots to every registered voter and offered early voting, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said a record number of ballots will be part of the initial counts reported after the polls close.
Tuesday’s preliminary election results included all vote-by-mail ballots — including those deposited in drop boxes — received prior to the Saturday before Election Day.
The Antelope Valley Hospital is the only full-service, acute-care hospital in the Antelope Valley, and has provided exceptional care to the community for nearly 65 years. It offers the region’s only trauma center, pediatric unit, NICU, inpatient mental health care, labor and delivery, Accredited Chest Pain Center/STEMI Receiving Center, Advanced Primary Stroke Center and Comprehensive Community Cancer Center.
The Board of directors ensures the AVHD improves access to quality healthcare and the overall health of the community.
Farrukh serves as the Board chair. He also served as chief of staff at Palmdale Regional Medical Center, as well as chief of surgery and chief of staff fat AV Hospital.
Hong is a Nurse Practitioner currently serving as the Board’s treasurer. She joined AV Hospital in 2006 as a registered nurse in the hospital’s emergency department and continues to care for patients with the Antelope Valley Emergency Medical Associates group.
Rives has previous experience working for the VA for 13 years and has previously worked at County-USC Medical Center in Los Angeles.
