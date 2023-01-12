The new Los Angeles County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department will launch the Incubation Academy, a year-long training program for nonprofit and community organizations that serves people who have been involved, as defendants, with the criminal justice system.
Created in 2021, the Incubation Academy provides training, support and technical assistance to small and mid-size community-based organizations that serve under-represented and justice-involved people. The aim is to get the organizations ready to obtain county contracts.
The target audience are nonprofit, 501(c)(3) and/or faith-based organizations; grassroots and small community-based organizations with fewer than 50 full-time employees; and diverse leadership (Black, indigenous, people of color, LGBTQIA+ and formerly incarcerated).
The fourth “cohort,” as it is called, is being expanded to include a focus on services needed by adults on probation.
The training is a starting point for community organizations that want to apply for Care First Community Investment funding.
Care First Community Investment succeeded Los Angeles County Measure J after the measure’s limits on Board of Supervisor’s spending decisions were ruled unconstitutional.
Measure J was the ballot measure passed by voters, in 2020, to require that at least 10% of the county’s locally generated unrestricted funding be spent to address racial injustice through community investments such as youth development, job training, small business development, supportive housing services and alternatives to incarceration.
Applications for the fourth Incubation Academy are open. The application period will close, on Jan. 20.
""nonprofit"" usually means "Good". But we have seen with BLM (Black Lives Matter) buying Huge Mansions that it can also mean "Scammers and Grifters". Do your research.
