The new Los Angeles County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department will launch the Incubation Academy, a year-long training program for nonprofit and community organizations that serves people who have been involved, as defendants, with the criminal justice system.

Created in 2021, the Incubation Academy provides training, support and technical assistance to small and mid-size community-based organizations that serve under-represented and justice-involved people. The aim is to get the organizations ready to obtain county contracts.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

""nonprofit"" usually means "Good". But we have seen with BLM (Black Lives Matter) buying Huge Mansions that it can also mean "Scammers and Grifters". Do your research.

