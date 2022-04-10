SAN FRANCISCO — Forecasters warned of weekend fire danger in parts of Northern California driven by gusty winds and very low humidity.
The strongest winds are expected near San Francisco, with gusts of 60 mph possible in mountains north and east of the city, the National Weather Service said, Saturday.
“Elsewhere, breezy winds with occasional gusts up to 40 mph are possible through (this) afternoon,” the weather service’s San Francisco office tweeted.
Strong winds were whipping up, Saturday, across Sacramento County. A gust of 53 mph was recorded at Jarbo Gap in neighboring Butte County.
In Southern California, gusty winds were predicted for mountain areas in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.
Temperatures were easing after hot, dry air gripped much of California for several days, with heat records broken or tied up and down the state, on Thursday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.