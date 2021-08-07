PALMDALE — It will be a spicy time today in Palmdale for the inaugural Salsa Festival, bringing a wealth of family-friendly food, music, dancing and fun.
The street festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. behind the Holiday Inn at Fifth Street West and Palmdale Boulevard. West Park Drive and Corporate Court will be blocked off for the festivities.
The event will feature numerous food trucks, vendors and a car show, as well as music and dancing. There is no admission fee to attend.
“It’s going to be a fun event for the entire family,” organizer Jorge Ventura said.
A brief opening ceremony will take place at 11 a.m.
The event supports The Ventura Foundation, a nonprofit that provides scholarships and supports local charities such as Gabriel’s House and the Palmdale Sheriff Boosters.
The Salsa Festival is a follow-on to Ventura’s successful Taco Festival, held at Palmdale’s Civic Center in 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented subsequent Taco Festivals, but Ventura and his wife decided to bring a previously planned salsa-themed event to fruition this year.
“We’ve had the Salsa Festival on our calendar for almost two years,” he said.
The original concept included a salsa-tasting competition, but COVID restrictions prevented that this year.
Instead, the main salsa component will be from dancing and music — live and by a DJ. Free salsa dancing lessons will be on tap at 3 p.m.
“It’s going to be a fun event for the entire community,” Ventura said.
Ventura expects to expand and make the festival an annual event held each August.
Visit www.avsalsafest.com for a listing of food and other vendors, as well as the entertainment lineup.
