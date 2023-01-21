Voting Military Ballots

Willis Gordon of Canton, Ohio, a Navy veteran and veterans affairs chair of the Ohio NAACP’s state executive committee, said Republicans’ claims that Ohio needs to clamp down in the name of election integrity run counter to GOP officials’ glowing assessments of the state’s current system.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received — despite no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems — and that change is angering active-duty members of the military and their families because of its potential to disenfranchise them.

The pace of ballot counting after Election Day has become a target of conservatives egged on by former President Donald Trump. He has promoted a false narrative since losing the 2020 election that fluctuating results as late-arriving mail-in ballots are tallied is a sign of fraud.

Never forget...The Associated Press is Scum (IMHO). They have an agenda...and China loves that agenda. Mail-ins should be about 1/1000000 % of elections..You should vote on "Election Day" while showing ID. If you cannot meet those standards...maybe you should not be voting...sounds like breathing may be a huge quest for you (baby steps). Mail-ins allow election rigging. I would assume you could call the Rep. or Dem. party and say "you need a lift to a voting location", and they would help you out. Grifters are going to Grift...Question is......will you let them "play" you...?

