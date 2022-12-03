HUDSON, Wis. — In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence.

They see the broader America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government, few officials can be trusted and neighbors might have to someday band together to protect one another. It’s a country where the most basic beliefs — in faith, family, liberty — are threatened.

First of all...NEVER believe anything that the Scumbags at the Associated Press print (IMHO). Dems create Cesspools, then try to blame Republicans for "their" failures. Dems are Godless Weasels, and Power Hungry Scum...(that's all that's left of the Democrat Party)

