LOS ANGELES — When her daughter was diagnosed with cancer, Tetiana Shatokhina didn’t hesitate to make the trip back to Ukraine to help her recover from surgery and care for her 14-year-old grandson.
But the 75-year-old disabled American citizen found herself trapped alongside her family in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, targeted by nightly shelling and bombs after Russia invaded a little more than a week ago.
Their underground shelter wasn’t big enough for all three of them, so Shatokhina, her daughter Olena Iarova, and Iarova’s son stayed above ground despite the risk. Two lay beneath a table; Shatokhina, nearby, on the floor. They took turns sleeping and keep the lights off, and voices low, in the hopes the Russian military would think the home was abandoned and pass them by.
“Every time we go to bed, we don’t even sleep,” Iarova said in whispers in Russian over the phone before the family left the city and headed West toward Poland, hoping to make it across the border.
The family is one of many stranded in Ukraine since the Russian invasion, including American citizens caring for family members who are Ukrainian citizens. The closure of the US embassy in Kyiv postponed many visa interviews and limited the services the country can provide to people seeking to leave Ukraine. Families have been contacting Congress and immigration lawyers in the US pleading for help.
There’s no known estimate of how many Americans remain in Ukraine after weeks of warnings urging them to leave before the invasion.
The State Department has been “just completely unhelpful,” said US Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a New York Republican whose office worked for several days to push forward the visa application of a Ukrainian woman whose husband lives in Malliotakis’ district. “I know some of my colleagues are facing that same experience, and it’s just really reminiscent of what occurred in Afghanistan when we were trying to evacuate families and help people get out of Afghanistan.”
The department has support teams near the Ukrainian border in four neighboring countries to assist US citizens and opened a “welcome center” in Poland. But people seeking immigrant visas who are trying to transfer their case to another US embassy have to contact that specific embassy for a list of requirements, the department said this week.
After several emails sent by Malliotakis’ office, the State Department agreed to transfer the woman’s case to Moldova and the couple has now reached that country.
Thousands of miles away, in a hilltop home in Los Angeles, Shatokhina’s son and daughter-in-law have been sleepless as well. They’ve called their congressional representative and the State Department, desperate to get the family out.
They want to get them to the border with Poland — a stretch for Shatokhina, who recently underwent surgery herself and needs walking assistance — and then to a US consulate for a long-awaited interview for a green card for Iarova, for which she was sponsored years ago.
“I actually called the State Department and I was told that there’s nothing they can do until she’s in a EU country or any country outside of Ukraine,” said Galina Blank, Shatokhina’s daughter-in-law. “The State Department can’t do anything. They’re not doing anything for United States citizens.”
“She’s old. She’s sick. She’s a citizen,” she said.
In 1990, then-21-year-old Edward Chatokhin left his hometown of Kharkiv in what was the Soviet Union to try to make a life in the United States. Years later, he married Blank, who had moved to Los Angeles as a Soviet refugee when she was a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.