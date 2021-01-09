One of my former students, now at UCLA, interviewed me the other day for her history paper on life for young people in the ’60s.
Nice to be an authority on “history,” right? It doesn’t seem so long ago.
Anyway, one of the things I told her, tragically demonstrated two days after our interview by the violence in Washington, was that back in the ’60s we had much more of a shared knowledge than we do today.
For example, the division, debates, demonstrations and discord over the Vietnam War pitted Americans who believed the war was just, necessary and winnable against those who believed it was unjust, unnecessary and unwinnable.
Those are starkly opposing views. But — and here’s the key — no one argued that the weekly casualty count was a hoax.
You didn’t have one side saying, and believing with great certainty, “It’s not 200 Americans killed, it’s 2,000.” Or, with equal certainty, “There were no Americans killed in Vietnam last week.”
In other words, we had one set of facts; the debate was over what the facts meant and what we should do about them.
The New York Times, while liberal, was nothing like it is today. It followed journalistic standards and presented both sides.
The reporters and editors believed their mission was to report the news — a quaint notion viewed as an antiquated by the woke big city newsrooms of today.
The three network newscasts took their cue from the Times on what to cover and how much prominence to give it.
We watched the news together, a half-hour show, and then chose quiz shows, sitcoms or crime dramas offered by those three networks.
Thus, most people had shared knowledge on the news of the day. Our views differed, but the arguments were based on the same assumptions.
Today’s arguments are based on diametrically opposed assumptions. Events are thus viewed through entirely different lenses.
Debates today are like tennis matches played between two competitors not across the net from each other but on entirely separate courts.
Only 9% of Americans, according to a 2020 Gallup Poll, have full trust in the mass media, while 31% have a “fair amount” of trust.
That total of 40% compares miserably with the 68-72% in the 1970s, when Gallup first started asking the question.
The fact that Gallup never saw the need to ask the question before 1972 probably signals that trust was even higher in the ’60s.
A record 33% in 2020 put their level of trust at “none at all.”
People in the journalism business are quick to blame right-wing radio, Fox News, and nutty websites that spout wild conspiracy theories and truly pathetic defenses of every single thing Donald Trump does.
No doubt many are paying attention to those outlets, but journalists should look at their own role in making those outlets seem a reasonable alternative for some people in the first place.
There are plenty of conservative sources that provide legitimate stories you don’t see in the NYT.
It’s not just news, either. With just three networks, tens of millions of people watched the same shows. You had a shared experience, you had something to talk about at the water cooler.
We had the space race to unite us; everyone could follow the progress and watch Neil Armstrong living Kennedy’s dream.
Sports proved a welcome respite from the political turmoil and troubles of the world. No more. Now that is political, too.
We must find a way to have deeper common experiences, and at least be willing to listen to why another person thinks what they do.
We’ve tried rejecting out of hand everyone with whom we disagree and seeking out only those sources with which we agree.
It hasn’t worked too well. We should at least try to get on the same tennis court.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.