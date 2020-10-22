PALMDALE — In-person voting for the Nov. 3 election begins Saturday at Los Angeles County vote centers.
Voters can safely vote in-person at any vote center in the county. Seven vote centers in the Antelope Valley will be available beginning Saturday. All vote centers will be available beginning Oct. 30.
Vote centers will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the early voting period. On Election Day vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Visit https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vc to find a vote center near you.
In addition, the The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder office will operate one-day “flex” vote locations in six unincorporated communities in the Antelope Valley leading up to Election Day.
The vote locations are being co-hosted by the Lakes Town Council, the Three Points Town Council, the Littlerock Town Council, the Green Valley Town Council, the Leona Valley Town Council and the Golden Valley Municipal Water District along with the nonprofit organization Strength Based Community Change.
Any voter who lives in Los Angeles County can vote at any of these one-day locations, or they can vote at one of the 35 five-day and 11-day Vote Centers in Lancaster, Palmdale, Lake Los Angeles, Sun Village, Littlerock, Quartz Hill, Agua Dulce and Acton, or at any other vote center in Los Angeles County.
The one-day locations and their date and times are:
• Lake Hughes: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lakes Community Center, 17520 Elizabeth Lake Road.
• Gorman: 8 a.m. to 12 noon Tuesday, Golden Valley Municipal Water District, 49744 Gorman Post Road.
• Green Valley: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, 16003 Spunky Canyon Road.
• Neenach/Three Points: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Neenach Grace Chapel, 25649 West Avenue D.
• Leona Valley: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 1, Leona Valley Community Center, 8367 Elizabeth Lake Road.
• Littlerock: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 2, Crafters Village, 8300 Pearblossom Highway.
All participating vote centers will follow county and state public health and safety guidelines, according to the county website.
Those are:
• Voters wearing facial coverings and gloves (coverings and gloves will be made available if needed).
• Wiping and sanitizing all surfaces and ballot marking devices after each voter.
• Social distancing of six feet.
• Election Workers wearing protective gloves and masks.
Voters can reduce their waiting time at a vote center by scanning a quick check-in code at https://lavote.net/vrstatus/
After entering your personal information a unique check-in code or barcode will appear under your registration information. Show that code to the election worker at the vote center to check in.
The code is also printed on voters’ mailed sample ballot and vote center postcard. Voters may take either of those hard copies to the vote center as well.
Every registered voter in the state should have received a vote-by-mail ballot by now. The deadline to order a replacement vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 27. Visit https://lavote.net/Apps/VoteByMail/ to request a replacement vote-by-mail ballot.
Los Angeles County voters can also drop off their ballots at drop boxes at 18 locations around the Antelope Valley, or at any other drop box in Los Angeles County.
Beginning Saturday ballots will be collected every day leading up to Election Day, Mike Sanchez, a spokesman with the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk said.
Visit https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vbm/ to find a drop box site.
