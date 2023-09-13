LANCASTER — Stay Housed LA will host a Tenant Rights in-person event for unincorporated tenants in Antelope Valley on Saturday at Paving the Way Foundation. 44738 Sierra Highway.
Workshop starts at noon; the clinic starts at 1 p.m.
Registration is at https://bit.ly/SHLAxAV.
Join Stay Houses L.A. to learn about your rights as a renter in Los Angeles County. You will be able to connect with local groups at a community fair and gain access to free legal services by appointment. Free childcare is available by appointment. Spanish interpretation will be available.
