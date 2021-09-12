PALMDALE — Antelope Valley public safety officials, cities of Lancaster and Palmdale civic leaders and dozens of community members gathered Saturday morning at the Fallen Heroes Memorial near the Antelope Valley Mall’s main entrance to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The multi-agency Remembrance Ceremony featured officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and Fire departments, the California Highway Patrol, US Forest Service, Angeles National Forest Service, and the California State Prison, Los Angeles County.
Attendees walked beneath a large American flag that hung suspended from the extended ladders of two LA County Fire Station No. 24 fire trucks. A green US Forest Service fire truck was also parked near the entrance.
Tables set up near the courtyard featured photos from the devastation of the attacks, including the burning twin towers. Multiple easels with more pictures of the destruction in New York City and the Pentagon as well as memorials were also on display.
The ceremony featured a multi-agency color guard and music including the National Anthem by the Palmdale High School Chamber Singers, conducted by Mike McCullough, the playing of taps and bagpipes by Bob Conacher. The ceremony concluded with a multi-agency flyover of two helicopters.
Speakers included Capt. Eric Broneer of the Antelope Valley CHP, who served as master of ceremonies; Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Capt. John Lecrivain; Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Capt. Ron Shaffer; LA County Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Hernandez; and US Forest Service Fire Chief Robert Garcia.
“Some may ask, ‘Why, after 20 years, do you continue to remember the worst day in America’s recent history?’ ” Capt. Lecrivain said.
He added a new generation is growing up in a world defined by the attacks that they did not experience, though they may see pictures and books about the attacks on television.
“But my kids, your kids, and the generations that follow them hopefully will never know how that day felt,” Lecrivain said. “9/11 remembrance ceremonies like these hope to ensure that the next generation and generations to come understand the significance of events that occurred on 9/11, 2001, and the legacy of those heroes who sacrificed so much for the good of others, as well as the legacy of those who have given all to defend places closer to home since.”
In addition to honoring the memory of the 9/11 attacks, Saturday’s ceremony paid tribute to those first responders locally who have died while in the line of duty and are honored on the Fallen Heroes Memorial.
Broneer spoke of the 17 names on the center pillar including the most recent name added, that of CHP Officer Andy Ornelas, a four-year veteran of the CHP who died last Dec. 2 as a result of injuries suffered in a collision while riding his motorcycle in response to a call for help.
Prior to the collision, Ornelas had already been nominated to receive the officer of the year by his supervisors for his unwavering dedication to duty, his commitment to providing quality service to his community, his professionalism and his unrivaled work ethic, Broneer said.
“Andy was always smiling. He was always ready and willing to help his beat partners, and he was extremely well-liked by his supervisors and his peers,” Broneer said.
Broneer and a member of the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Color Guard marked the moments of the attacks — 8:46 a.m., when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the World Trade Center’s north tower; 9:03 a.m., when United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the south tower; 9:59 a.m., when the south tower collapsed; 10:28 a.m., when the north tower collapsed — by ringing a bell.
Capt. Shaffer spoke of the sacrifices the families of public servants make. He noted his mother raised five children while his father served in the US Air Force, often deployed weeks or months at a time away from home, including a deployment to Vietnam
“That’s a very, very challenging experience. In the life of our first responders, the families of our first responders experience that every day — the danger their beloved experiences every day,” Shaffer said. “They’re worried about that call. They’re worried about debilitating injuries, illnesses, and they have to run household. I got to see that first hand with my mother. So the sacrifice that the first responders make is truly borne by the family. And for that, we know that they are heroes as well.”
Shaffer honored Tania Owen, wife of Sgt. Steve Owen, who was murdered in the line of duty on Oct. 5, 2016; Taylor Ornelas, wife of Andy Ornelas, and Vickie Speed, wife of sheriff’s Detective Mitch Speed, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and died July 7, 2018.
“Today is a somber day for our country, and so many Americans today across the country are doing just as we are in the Antelope Valley, remembering that sacrifice 20 years ago,” Chief Garcia said in closing remarks. “As much as it’s a somber day today, it also should be a day of pride and honor for all of use as Americans, as good triumphed over evil that day in countless acts of heroism and selfless service.”
Garcia added the Antelope Valley rallied together following the attacks.
“As we think about the somber day and remembrance, we should also think about the feeling of pride and patriotism and neighbor helping neighbor and community in the Antelope Valley,” said Garcia, who urged attendees to view the Fallen Heroes Memorial and run their fingers over the names of the fallen heroes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.