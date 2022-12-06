Election 2022-Georgia-Senate-Sports

University of Georgia football fans Zach Jacobs (left) and Zach Adams (right) talk after they met Republican US Senate nominee Herschel Walker, Saturday, in Atlanta.

 Bill Barrow/AP Photo

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — The reception area of a metro Atlanta office suite is a veritable museum of Herschel Walker’s football success for the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the NFL. The office is part of the Atlanta Braves’ real estate development in the Major League Baseball franchise’s new suburban home.

This headquarters for Georgia’s Republican US Senate nominee isn’t officially about athletics, of course. Yet the location and décor help show much professional sports and college loyalties explain political divides in this battleground state, where Walker is trying to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a runoff, today.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Virginia surprised everyone with the election of Governor Youngkin (a Republican) Lets see if Georgia does the same..Georgia told Gap Tooth (IMHO) Stacey Abrams to "Kick Rocks"....lol lol

