The number of available intensive care unit beds in California’s San Joaquin Valley plummeted to zero for the first time Saturday, state officials announced as ICU units fill up statewide amid spiking COVID-19 cases.
Just a day earlier, the region’s ICU capacity was at 4.5%, according to the California Department of Public Health.
The region comprised of 12 counties in central California, along with the enormous Southern California region, contain more than 60% of the state’s 40 million residents. Last week, the two regions were ordered to follow the strictest anti-COVID-19 rules under a new state stay-at-home order that aims to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed by restricting infectious contacts.
The 0% calculated by the state doesn’t mean all hospitals have run out of intensive care unit beds, and in Stanislaus County 3.6% of ICU beds were available as of Saturday, said Kamlesh Kaur, a spokeswoman for the county’s public health department.
“From what we understand, the state is looking at the percentage of available, staffed ICU beds and makes adjustments based on the percentage of COVID-positive patients admitted to hospitals,” Kaur said.
She said the county has activated a surge plan, which allows hospitals to transfer non-COVID-19 patients to a facility opened by the state in Sacramento to provide relief for local hospital workers. At least one local hospital has requested and received help from volunteer medical workers, she said.
In Imperial County, El Centro Regional Medical Center recently opened a tent in its parking lot with capacity for 50 non-Coronavirus patients as it deals with the crush of people with COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the state is awaiting the first batch of Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine and plans to distribute it to hospitals to inoculate healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.
Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that a group of medical experts convened by Western states met Saturday to discuss the vaccine. He added that he expects the distribution of the vaccine to begin as early as today.
Public health officials blame the surge in cases on people ignoring safety rules to wear masks and social distance except for people in their own households. They have voiced fears that COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations will continue to soar as people ignore stay-at-home orders to gather for the holidays.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported 11,476 new cases of COVID-19 and 70 more deaths.
To date, health officials have reported 512,872 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county and a total of 8,269 deaths.
It’s been a record-shattering week by all key Public Health indicators. A month ago, the five-day average of cases was 2,134, on Saturday it was 10,034 — an increase of 370%. The 5-day average of deaths one month ago, was 12; it is now 62. During that same span of time, hospitalizations increased by more than 300% — there are now 3,850 COVID-19 patients hospitalized countywide, and 22% of them are in the ICU.
San Francisco reported 323 new cases on Saturday, the highest since the pandemic began.
As of Saturday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 10,120 cases and 96 deaths.
• Lancaster: 8,962 cases and 91 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Lake Los Angeles: 595 cases and four deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 453 cases and 14 deaths.
• Sun Village: 369 cases and three deaths.
• Littlerock: 210 cases and one death.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 193 cases and no deaths.
• Acton: 173 cases and three deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 80 cases and no deaths.
• Leona Valley: 43 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: 40 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 37 cases and one death.
• Elizabeth Lake: 24 cases and no deaths.
• Llano: 22 cases and no deaths.
• Lake Hughes: 16 cases and no deaths.
