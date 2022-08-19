Plane Crazy — August 2022

Kern County Fire Department’s water-dropping helicopter is one of the emergency services vehicles that will be featured, on Saturday, at the Mojave Air and Space Port as part of the Plane Crazy salute to emergency services and first responders.

 Photo courtesy of Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation

MOJAVE — Lights and sirens will be on the ramp, Saturday, as the Mojave Air and Space Port hosts a salute to emergency services and first responders.

The event will feature fire trucks, patrol cars, ambulance and other emergency vehicles, as well as an appearance by the Kern County Fire Department’s water-dropping helicopter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.