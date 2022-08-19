MOJAVE — Lights and sirens will be on the ramp, Saturday, as the Mojave Air and Space Port hosts a salute to emergency services and first responders.
The event will feature fire trucks, patrol cars, ambulance and other emergency vehicles, as well as an appearance by the Kern County Fire Department’s water-dropping helicopter.
The display is part of Plane Crazy Saturday, a monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts presented by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation.
The free, family-friendly educational event features a flight line filled with aircraft of varied types and vintages, available for visitors to see up-close.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the flight line with its displays is through the Voyager restaurant, in the Administration building. The restaurant opens for breakfast, at 8 a.m.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
In addition to the action on the flight line, Saturday’s event will include a presentation by Mojave Air and Space Port Fire Chief Damian Farrar about the unique challenges of aviation fires — using fire extinguishers in the cockpit in flight and how to extinguish fires on the ground.
Farrar has been leading the airport’s firefighting services with contractor Pro-Tec Fire Services, since December 2020. His 30 years’ firefighting experience began in the Marine Corps, where he spent 23 years at assignments around the world, including Japan and Afghanistan.
Following his military retirement, Farrar returned to Afghanistan as a contractor at different US and NATO bases, serving variously as assistant fire chief, fire captain and battalion captain. He also trained Afghan firefighters with the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority.
Seating for the 11 a.m. presentation is limited. Reservations are requested by emailing info@mojavemuseum.org. Donations are requested to support the Museum Foundation.
