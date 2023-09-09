WORLD
Rescuers may soon remove sick researcher
TASELI PLATEAU, Turkey — Rescue crews were waiting for doctors to give the go-ahead Friday for an operation to move out an American researcher who fell ill more than 3,000 feet below the entrance of a cave in Turkey, officials said. The effort could last up to 10 days.
Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old experienced caver, suddenly became ill with stomach bleeding during an expedition with a handful of others in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains. Rescuers from across Europe have rushed there to help Dickey and to extract him, including doctors who have treated him inside the cave. The cause of his illness remains unclear.
NATION
Court asked to reject limits on abortion drug
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is being asked to reverse an appellate ruling that would cut off mail-order access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the United States.
The case would be the first major abortion dispute decided by the Supreme Court since it overturned Roe v. Wade last year. That ruling has led to bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy in 15 states, with some exceptions, and once cardiac activity can be detected, which is around six weeks, in two others.
Capitol rioter who carried zip-ties sentenced
WASHINGTON — A Tennessee bartender who carried plastic zip tie handcuffs and a stun gun into the Senate gallery on Jan. 6, 2021, where he was captured in one the most widely shared photos of the US Capitol riot, was sentenced on Friday to nearly five years in prison.
Eric Munchel, 32, was convicted of conspiracy and other charges alongside his mother, Lisa Eisenhart, 59, who was also sentenced on Friday to 2½ years in prison.
Funerals begin for Jacksonville shooting victims
Funerals got underway Friday for three Black people killed by a racist gunman at a Florida discount store, with friends and relatives sharing warm memories while ministers and activists called for action against rising hate crimes and gun violence.
Mourners at the funeral service for Angela Michelle Carr applauded the Rev. Al Sharpton as he criticized laws that allowed the gunman to buy an assault-style rifle years after he was involuntarily committed for a mental health examination.
