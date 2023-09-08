WORLD
Hurricane Lee charges through open Atlantic
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Hurricane Lee continued strengthening Thursday, becoming the first Category 5 storm of the Atlantic season.
Lee was not expected to make landfall while on a projected path that will take it near the northeast Caribbean, although forecasters said tropical storm conditions are possible on some islands. Meteorologists said it was too early to provide details on potential rainfall and wind gusts.
The hurricane was about 705 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. It had winds of up to 160 miles per hour and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.
NATION
Trump White House official Navarro convicted
WASHINGTON — Trump White House official Peter Navarro was found guilty Thursday of contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
The verdict came after a short trial for Navarro, who served as a White House trade adviser under President Donald Trump and later promoted the Republican’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost.
Navarro was the second Trump aide to face contempt of Congress charges after former White House adviser Steve Bannon. Bannon was convicted of two counts and was sentenced to four months behind bars, though he has been free pending appeal.
Report: NJ failed veterans in state-run homes
TRENTON, N.J. — Widespread dysfunction at two of New Jersey’s state-run veterans homes left them unprepared to protect residents during the COVID-19 pandemic and still persists, a scathing report by the US Justice Department found Thursday.
The 43-page document paints a disturbing picture of failures at the homes in Menlo Park and Paramus where dozens of deaths occurred early in the outbreak. It said poor communication, lack of staff competency and other issues led to the Coronavirus spreading “virtually unchecked throughout the facilities.”
Disgraced priest charged with sexual assault
NEW ORLEANS — A state grand jury has charged a now-91-year-old disgraced priest with sexually assaulting a teenage boy in 1975, an extraordinary prosecution that could shed new light on what Roman Catholic Church leaders knew about a child sex abuse crisis that persisted for decades and claimed hundreds of victims.
The priest, Lawrence Hecker, has been at the center of state and federal investigations of clergy sex abuse and a deepening scandal over why church leaders failed to report his admissions to law enforcement even as they permitted him to work around children until he quietly left the ministry in 2002. It wasn’t until 2018 that the Archdiocese of New Orleans publicly identified Hecker as a suspected predator when it released its list of “credibly accused” priests.
