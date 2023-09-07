WORLD
Ferry crew pushes tardy passenger into sea
ATHENS, Greece — A Greek prosecutor brought criminal charges Wednesday against an island ferry captain and three of his crew over the death of a tardy passenger whom a crew member pushed into the sea as he tried to board the departing vessel in Greece’s main port of Piraeus.
One crew member was charged with homicide with possible intent, and the other two with complicity, while the captain was charged with severe breaches of shipping regulations, state-run ERT television reported.
NATION
Judge orders Texas to move floating barrier
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to move a large floating barrier to the bank of the Rio Grande after protests from the US and Mexican governments over Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest tactic to stop migrants from crossing America’s southern border.
The decision by US District Judge David Ezra is a victory for President Joe Biden’s administration, which sued after Texas put the wrecking ball-sized buoys on the water in early July as part of a sprawling border security mission.
Lawyers blame cable TV, phone firms for fires
HONOLULU — After a visit to a warehouse where Hawaiian Electric Company is housing power poles and electrical equipment that may be key to the investigation of last month’s devastating fires on Maui, lawyers for Lahaina residents and business owners told a court Tuesday that cable TV and telephone companies share responsibility for the disaster because they allegedly overloaded and destabilized some of the poles.
The lawyers said the cables were attached in a way that put too much tension on the poles.
Official: Murderer scaled prison’s razor wire wall
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — A murderer made a brazen escape from a suburban Philadelphia jail yard by scaling a wall, climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof in a breakout that wasn’t detected by guards for a full hour, authorities said Wednesday as the killer eluded a manhunt for a seventh day.
The timeline and details of the escape of Danelo Cavalcante — including that he got out using the same route another prisoner took in May — were released as police from various agencies have flooded a search zone of increasingly worried residents.
