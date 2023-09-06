WORLD
Cluster munition deaths in Ukraine pass Syria
AIN SHEEB, Syria — More than 300 people were killed and over 600 wounded by cluster munitions in Ukraine in 2022, according to an international watchdog, surpassing Syria as the country with the highest number of casualties from the controversial weapons for the first time in a decade.
Russia’s widespread use of the bombs, which open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets or submunitions as they are called, in its invasion of Ukraine — and, to a lesser extent, their use by Ukrainian forces — helped make 2022 the deadliest year on record globally, according to the annual report released Tuesday by the Cluster Munition Coalition, a network of non-governmental organizations advocating for a ban of the weapons.
NATION
Texas AG pleads not guilty at impeachment trial
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton pleaded not guilty Tuesday at the outset of his impeachment trial in the state Senate but then left early, as Republicans confronted whether to oust one of President Donald Trump’s biggest defenders after years of alleged scandal and corruption.
His absence did not stop Texas’ first impeachment trial in nearly half a century but demonstrated the potential twists ahead in a case that could drag on for weeks. Some television stations in Texas aired the start of the historic proceedings live, but inside the state Capitol there were plenty of empty seats for onlookers to spread out.
In an era of bitter partisanship across the US, the trial is a rare instance of a political party seeking to hold one of its own to account.
Congress urged to help fight AI child abuse images
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The top prosecutors in all 50 states are urging Congress to study how artificial intelligence can be used to exploit children through pornography, and come up with legislation to further guard against it.
In a letter sent Tuesday to Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate, the attorneys general from across the country call on federal lawmakers to “establish an expert commission to study the means and methods of AI that can be used to exploit children specifically” and expand existing restrictions on child sexual abuse materials specifically to cover AI-generated images.
61 indicted in Georgia in ‘Stop Cop City’ fight
ATLANTA — Sixty-one people have been indicted in Georgia on racketeering charges after a long-running state investigation into protests against a planned police and firefighter training facility that critics call “Cop City.”
In the sweeping indictment released Tuesday, Attorney General Chris Carr alleged the defendants are “militant anarchists” who supported a violent movement that prosecutors trace to the widespread 2020 racial justice protests.
