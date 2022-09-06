NATION
Three killed in shooting at Minnesota home
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
NATION
Three killed in shooting at Minnesota home
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a home in St. Paul, Minnesota, police said.
The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m., Sunday, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of the state’s capital city, police said in a news release.
Officers who responded to a report of multiple shootings found two wounded adults in front of a home who said more victims were inside, police said.
Three people inside the house were pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were taken to a hospital.
Those killed were identified as Angelica M. Gonzales, 33; Cory U. Freeman, 42; and Maisha M. Spaulding, 44, all of St. Paul.
Boat hits channel marker off Miami, injures 11 people
BOCA CHITA KEY, Fla. (AP) — Four people suffered critical injuries when a boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized, officials said.
Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m., Sunday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a news release.
The agency sent more than 10 units to the scene and worked alongside Miami-Dade Police marine patrol units, the US Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to clear the scene.
Officials said 14 people were on the boat. Seven suffered minor injuries, fire rescue officials said. There was no additional update on the conditions of the injured.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.