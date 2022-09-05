WORLD
Ukrainian firefighters rescue kitten from burning building
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian firefighters known for rescuing people from buildings hit by shelling in more than six months of war turned their attention over the weekend to a furry victim — a gray-and-white kitten.
The rescuers, wearing full firefighting gear, battled raging flames and smoke to pull the kitten out from under a metal chair in the rubble of a large wooden hotel-restaurant complex hit by a rocket in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, the country’s emergency services said, Sunday, on Facebook.
Video showed the firefighters petting and cuddling the feline as they carried it to safety.
“We found a beauty,” one of the firefighters said as the kitten wiggled around in a colleague’s arms.
Ukraine’s emergency services said the kitten’s paw needed medical attention.
“Heroes of our time,” the emergency services proclaimed of the firefighters. “They protect, work, save, treat ... And we wish the cat a speedy recovery.”
NATION
Two dead, others wounded in Florida club shooting
PALATKA, Fla. — Two people were fatally shot and several others injured in a confrontation between groups at a supper club in northeast Florida, officials said, Sunday.
Palatka Fire Rescue said on Twitter that there was a large response to the shooting reported, Saturday night, at Vick’s Supper Club.
“Multiple people shot. Multiple trauma alerts. Multiple Air Medical Helicopters are responding,” the agency tweeted.
Four people were shot and one person was struck with a blunt object, the Palatka Police Department said in a Facebook post. Two people died of gunshot wounds and three other people were hospitalized.
The identities of those killed and injured were not immediately available.
Investigators say the shooting happened when an argument broke out among a large group gathered outside the supper club. There were no immediate arrests and no description available of any suspects.
Palatka is about 60 miles south of Jacksonville.
Two dead, five injured in Virginia shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Two people were killed and five others were injured by gunfire after a fight broke out at a party in Norfolk, Virginia, police said, Sunday.
When police responded to a house near Old Dominion University around midnight, they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds, authorities said.
“The preliminary investigation reveals that there had been a party at that location that had been advertised on social media,” said Michael Goldsmith, the city’s interim police chief, at a news conference. “Apparently a fight broke out at the party, and once the fight started then somebody pulled out a gun and started shooting.”
Zabre Miller, 25, and Angela McKnight, 19, later died at a hospital, police said.
“We are continuing the investigation in this,” Goldsmith said at the news conference with Mayor Kenneth Alexander, Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer and Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron. “There were multiple firearms involved to include a pistol and a long gun.”
