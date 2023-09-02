WORLD
Russia: Editor who won Nobel is foreign agent
MOSCOW— Russian authorities on Friday declared newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov, a winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, to be a foreign agent, continuing the country’s moves to suppress critics and independent reporting.
Russian law allows for individuals and organizations receiving funding from abroad to be declared foreign agents, a pejorative term that potentially undermines their credibility with the Russian public. The status also requires designees to mark any publications with a disclaimer stating they are foreign agents.
Hong Kong grinds to near halt as typhoon passes
HONG KONG — Most of Hong Kong and other parts of southern China ground to a near standstill Friday with classes and flights canceled as powerful Typhoon Saola passed along the coast.
Many workers stayed at home and students in various cities saw the start of their school year postponed to next week. Trading on Hong Kong’s stock market was suspended and hundreds of people were stranded at the airport after about 460 flights were canceled in the key regional business and travel hub.
NATION
Governor: Number missing from Maui fire dropping
HONOLULU — The number of people listed as missing from Maui’s devastating wildfire could drop from nearly 400 to fewer than 100 when authorities provide an update Friday on their efforts to locate them, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said.
“We think the number has dropped down into the double digits, so thank God,” he said Thursday in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.
Authorities have said at least 115 people died in the fire, which tore through Lahaina in a matter of hours on Aug. 8 — the deadliest wildfire in the US in a century. But initially more than 1,000 people were considered unaccounted for, with family, friends or acquaintances reporting them as missing.
Schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 found intact
ALGOMA, Wis. — Shipwreck hunters have discovered the intact remains of a schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 and is so well-preserved it still contains the crew’s possessions in its final resting spot miles from Wisconsin’s coastline.
Wisconsin maritime historians Brendon Baillod and Robert Jaeck found the 156-year-old Trinidad in July off Algoma at a depth of about 270 feet. They used side-scan sonar to hone in on its location based on survivor accounts in historical records.
The 140-foot-long schooner was built at Grand Island, NY, in 1867 by shipwright William Keefe.
