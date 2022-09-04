WORLD
Five dead in Russian volcano climb accident
MOSCOW — Five people climbing Eurasia’s tallest active volcano have died in an accident and rescuers are trying to extract two other injured climbers, Russian news reports said, Saturday.
The climbers were trying to ascend to the top of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, when the accident occurred about 500 meters below the 15,884-foot summit, the reports cited the prosecutor’s office of the Kamchatka region as saying.
All the climbers were Russians, the reports said. Details of the accident were not immediately known.
NATION
Man dies in shootout with Milwaukee police; bystander hurt
MILWAUKEE — A man was killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them, police said.
One bystander, a 22-year-old Hudson woman, was hit by gunfire, in the Friday night shootout, police said. Authorities said they did not immediately know if she was shot by police or by the man; police said her injuries were not life-threatening and she was treated at a local hospital. No officers were hit by gunfire.
Police said the 47-year-old Milwaukee man was wanted in a homicide and police had spotted him in a vehicle and tried to stop him, at about 11 p.m., Friday, when he fled.
