WORLD
Dog sniffs out cocaine hidden in wheelchair at Milan airport
ROME — A drug-sniffing dog led frontier police, Friday, at a Milan airport to some 30 pounds of cocaine stuffed into the leather upholstery of a motorized wheelchair, whose user immediately stood up and was arrested, authorities said.
The specialized canine unit was being deployed at Malpensa airport to check arriving passengers and their luggage from a flight from the Dominican Republic.
When a dog drew officers’ attention to the traveler, police first checked his luggage, which yielded nothing, then slashed the wheelchair’s upholstery, discovering the cocaine.
Police said that when the cocaine was found, the chair user — a Spaniard who had requested airport personnel to help guide the wheelchair — got up, walked without assistance and was taken into custody.
NATION
Tropical Storm Danielle grows into hurricane
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Danielle strengthened into a hurricane, Friday morning — the first of an unusually quiet storm season.
The storm’s maximum sustained winds were clocked at 75 mph, according to the US National Hurricane Center.
The storm is centered about 895 miles southwest of the Azores and is stationary. The hurricane center said the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic, over the next few days.
The tropical storm comes amid what had been a calm hurricane season. It is the first time, since 1941, that the Atlantic has gone from July 3 to the end of August, with no named storm, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach had told The Associated Press earlier.
Two wounded in stabbing, shooting at Georgia mall
BUFORD, Ga. — One person was stabbed, Friday, and an officer shot the suspect at the Mall of Georgia outside Atlanta, police said.
The incident began when a suspected thief began smashing jewelry counters inside the Macy’s store at the mall, authorities said. The suspect then stabbed a store employee who tried to stop him and he fled, police said.
Gwinnett County Police spotted the suspect as he was fleeing the scene in a gray pickup truck, Sgt. Jennifer Richter, a police spokeswoman, said in a news release. One officer tried to ram the vehicle to stop it and the suspect got out, attempting to run on foot, and an officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect at least once, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.