WORLD
Boat capsize in Bangladesh kills at least 24 Hindu pilgrims
DHAKA, Bangladesh — A boat carrying about 100 Hindu pilgrims capsized, Sunday, in a river in northern Bangladesh, leaving at least 24 people dead, police said.
The overcrowded boat overturned in the afternoon while returning from a Hindu temple on the other side of the River Karatoa at Boda area in Panchagarh district, said local police chief S.M. Sirajul Huda.
Divers and residents recovered at least 24 bodies, by Sunday evening, he said, adding that at least 12 women and eight children were among the dead. He said many of the passengers swam ashore.
NATION
Heavy crane topples onto Oklahoma City building
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 60-ton crane being used to remove a video display board from a downtown Oklahoma City building toppled onto the building that houses several news offices, officials said.
The crane’s operator suffered minor injuries in the Saturday afternoon accident.
Oklahoma City police Detective Jonathan LaPuzza said the collapse caused some structural damage to the building that houses The Oklahoman newspaper, the Oklahoma Watch news website and television station KWTV. However, he said the extent and cost of the damage couldn’t be determined.
