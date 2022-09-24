WORLD
Polish official with doubted assassination theory honored
WARSAW, Poland — President Andrzej Duda of Poland has awarded the country’s top civilian honor to a pro-democracy fighter who recently was accused in the media of manipulating evidence while investigating a 2010 airplane crash that killed the then-president and 95 other prominent Poles. Duda said, Friday, that he awarded The Order of the White Eagle to Antoni Macierewicz for his contribution to Poland’s sovereignty and service to the country. Macierewicz co-founded a dissident organization, in the 1970s, that laid foundations for the nationwide Solidarity movement that toppled communist rule, in 1989. As head of a special government commission, he has insisted the plane crash in Russia that killed President Lech Kaczynski was an assassination planned in Moscow.
NATION
Man pleads guilty to bringing Molotov cocktails to protest
SEATTLE — A Renton, Wash., man has pleaded guilty to bringing 12 Molotov cocktails to a protest at the Seattle police union headquarters, on Labor Day 2020.
Justin Christopher Moore entered his plea to unlawful possession of destructive devices, Thursday, in US District Court in Seattle, prosecutors said in a press release. He’s scheduled to be sentenced, on Dec. 21. He faces up to 10 years in prison.
According to the plea agreement, Moore made 12 gasoline devices and carried them to a protest march at the Seattle Police Officers Guild headquarters, prosecutors said. Police smelled gasoline and discovered the box in a parking lot.
Investigators used video and information from other co-conspirators to confirm that Moore was the person carrying the box to the site, prosecutors said.
Four die in domestic disturbance where house caught fire
OAK FOREST, Ill. — Police in suburban Chicago responding to a domestic incident, early Friday, found three gunshot victims who were mortally wounded outside a house and later the body of another person believed to have shot them inside the home a short time later.
In a news release, the Oak Forest Police Department said that officers arrived at the house after reports of gunfire and established a perimeter outside. After a child emerged from inside the home, officers saw “smoke coming from the house and flames appearing in the front window.”
After firefighters extinguished the blaze, police found the body of a fourth person who police believe had shot the others, who were all pronounced dead after being rushed to area hospitals.
