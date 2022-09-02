WORLD
Gibraltar confirms leakage of fuel from stranded cargo ship
MADRID — A small amount of heavy fuel oil has leaked from a bulk carrier ship stranded since colliding, Monday, with another ship near the Bay of Gibraltar, authorities said, Thursday. The Captain of the Gibraltar Port said the leak is “fully under control.”
Authorities announced one person had been arrested, Thursday, in connection with the incident but gave no further information.
The Port Authority said a small amount of oil escaped the perimeter of a boom placed to contain any spill. A second barrier was to be deployed to prevent the spill spreading. An aerial photo of the stricken ship showed a small slick on the outside of the boom.
The oil is being collected by two vessels from Gibraltar Port Authority and Spanish Maritime Rescue. The environmental impact of the spill was not immediately clear. Divers sent to the ship have already sealed the source of the leak — two vents in the fuel tanks.
NATION
Man in custody after stolen truck hits train
in Colorado
NUNN, Colo. — After a brief standoff, police have taken into custody a man who sideswiped a freight train with a truck reported stolen, earlier Thursday, in rural northern Colorado.
Aerial footage broadcast by a news station helicopter showed Weld County sheriff’s deputies and local police taking the man into custody alongside a rail line near the town of Nunn, about 65 miles north of Denver, shortly before noon.
The man, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, refused to leave the truck after the collision, which was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. That prompted a standoff with officers bearing firearms and shields, said Joe Moylan, a spokesman with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.
Cleveland overhauls police training after antisemitic posts
CLEVELAND — Cleveland will require all police officers to undergo implicit bias training and mandate social media background checks on all new hires after officials determined they could not discipline an officer over antisemitic social media posts.
In a joint statement released, on Wednesday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Police Chief Wayne Drummond said they were “frustrated and disappointed” that the officer would not face any criminal charges or internal reprimand for comments made before he was hired, in 2018. But they are implementing changes that will address and identify officers’ biases before they’re hired.
The new training policies will include behavioral-based interviews, social media monitoring, implicit and explicit bias training and mandatory cultural competency training across all public safety divisions. The city said it also plans to partner with the Anti-Defamation League.
