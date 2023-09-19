WORLD
Leaders tackle climate change and health issues
NEW YORK — Trying to lessen climate change’s sweeping impact, experts are hoping that attempts to improve the sputtering global public health system and sometimes-stalled efforts to curb global warming through collaboration can combine — and create a better system for handling the problem along the way.
Leaders of both the World Health Organization and the upcoming climate negotiations said Monday that for the first time, they are going to devote a day during December climate talks to public health issues.
NATION
‘El Chapo’ son pleads not guilty to charges
CHICAGO — Ovidio Guzmán López, a son of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, pleaded not guilty in Chicago on Monday to US drug trafficking, money laundering and other charges during his first court appearance since being extradited to the US from Mexico.
Guzmán López was extradited on Friday, five months after US prosecutors unsealed sprawling indictments against him and his brothers, known collectively as the “Chapitos.”
Family: Girl, 14, found phone in plane’s bathroom
BOSTON — The family of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly discovered a phone taped to the back of a toilet seat on a recent flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston said they believe she was targeted by a member of the crew.
During the Sept. 2 American Airlines flight 1441, the girl was told by a male member of the crew to use the first-class bathroom. The crew member entered just before 14-year-old, told her the seat was broken but not to worry about it and then re-entered the bathroom after she left, her family said in a written statement.
9 teen boys escape from detention center
MORGANTOWN, Pa. — Nine teenagers who escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania after overpowering staff and crawling under a fence were captured less than 12 hours later, state police said Monday.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said the first four were taken into custody shortly before 6 a.m. after they went to a home and knocked on the door. Police caught up with the other five after a pickup truck and trailer were reported stolen.
