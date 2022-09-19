WORLD
Charity rescues 372 in central Mediterranean
ABOARD THE OPEN ARMS UNO — The Spanish charity Open Arms has rescued 372 people seeking to cross the central Mediterranean to Europe in unseaworthy smugglers’ boats and recovered the corpse of a man who had been shot by smugglers, officials said, Sunday.
The rescue ship Open Arms Uno remained at sea and is seeking a safe port for the rescued people, including some who need medical attention and many who are suffering from dehydration, said Laura Lanuza, an Open Arms spokeswoman. She said they have made at least two requests for a safe port in Malta.
Court suspends prosecutor who asked for nude photos
MOREHEAD, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court has suspended an eastern Kentucky prosecutor who promised to help a defendant in exchange for nude photos.
Ronnie Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties. Although the court temporarily suspended him, it said in its Friday order, that only the General Assembly can remove Goldy from office through impeachment, the Courier Journal reported.
The newspaper previously reported that Goldy exchanged 230 pages of Facebook messages with a female defendant. The woman has testified that in exchange for photos, Goldy withdrew warrants and had cases continued. She also said that she had sex with the prosecutor.
