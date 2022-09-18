WORLD
Strong quake hits Taiwan, halts rail traffic
TAIPEI, Taiwan — A strong earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan, on Saturday evening, toppling objects from store shelves, collapsing a house and interrupting rail service on the island, but there were no immediate reports of deaths, media reported.
Taiwan’s Central News Agency said the 6.4 magnitude shallow quake was centered north of Taitung County on the island’s eastern shore.
It partially collapsed an uninhabited house in Hualien County, about 100 miles north along the coast, causing no casualties.
NATION
Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital, Saturday, after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.
“Following successful surgery, on Friday, to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation with her physician, Sarah was discharged from an Arkansas hospital—cancer free,” said Sanders spokesperson Judd Deere. “She will spend the remaining portion of her recovery at home.”
Deere told The Associated Press that Sanders, 40, plans to resume campaigning “soon,” but it was not known precisely when she would return.
