WORLD
Searchers race to recover bodies in Libya floods
DERNA, Libya — Search teams combed streets, wrecked buildings and even the sea Wednesday to look for bodies in a coastal Libyan city where the collapse of two dams unleashed a massive flash flood that killed at least 5,100 people.
The Mediterranean city of Derna has struggled to get help after Sunday night’s deluge washed away most access roads. Aid workers who managed to reach the city described devastation in its center.
NATION
Boebert escorted from theater during show
DENVER — US Rep. Lauren Boebert was kicked out of a “Beetlejuice” musical play in Denver on Sunday, according to security footage.
The theater didn’t name Boebert, but a spokesperson said Wednesday that the video — which showed Boebert and a guest being escorted out of the venue — was of guests who were kicked out after audience members accused them of vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance.
Her campaign manager confirmed Boebert was kicked out but denies she was vaping.
Mitt Romney won’t seek reelection in 2024
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he will not run for reelection, ending a storied two-decade political career that included the 2012 Republican GOP nomination for president and a term as Massachusetts governor.
Romney, 76, said the country’s many challenges call for a younger generation of leaders. He said the US would be better served if the two front-runners for their parties’ 2024 presidential nominations — Democratic President Joe Biden, 80, and Republican former President Donald Trump, 77 — stepped aside.
Federal judge blocks suspension of NM gun order
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A federal judge has blocked part of a public health order that suspended the right to carry guns in public across New Mexico’s largest metro area, as criticism mounted over the actions taken by the governor and political divides widened.
The ruling Wednesday by US District Judge David Urias marks a setback for Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as she responds to several recent shootings that took the lives of children, including an 11-year-old boy as he left a minor league baseball game in Albuquerque.
