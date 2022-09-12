NATION
Colorado police officer killed; suspect in custody
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 5:18 am
NATION
Colorado police officer killed; suspect in custody
ARVADA, Colo. — A police officer in the Colorado city of Arvada was killed during a shooting as officers were trying to break up a large family disturbance, the Arvada Police Department said Sunday.
The suspect and another person injured in the shooting, early Sunday, were hospitalized and expected to survive, police said.
Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, and another officer were trying to separate “several belligerent and uncooperative individuals” when the suspect shot a female victim, police said in a statement.
Vakoff was declared dead at a hospital.
New York woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane
PHOENIX — A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles, last year, that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors.
They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the flight and both women had to be removed from the plane after it landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in 2021.
Authorities said the women each assaulted a passenger during the flight and used racial slurs when a male passenger asked them to stop.
