WORLD
Fiery crashkills at least 18 in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — A fiery crash between a tanker truck carrying fuel and a passenger bus, Saturday, killed at least 18 people in northern Mexico, authorities reported.
Prosecutors in the northern border state of Tamaulipas said the crash might have been caused by one of the truck’s two tank trailers coming lose.
The collision left both vehicles completely burned. Police photos showed the bus was reduced to a tangle of smoking, charred metal.
Tamaulipas state police initially found nine sets of remains, but by early afternoon prosecutors said nine more had been recovered. The death toll could rise, they said.
NATION
Man accused in jogger’s death faces charges in earlier case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged with abducting and killing a Tennessee teacher, this month, was a suspect in a 2021 kidnapping and sexual case, but his indictment over those allegations didn’t occur, until Thursday, because of the timing in testing his DNA.
Cleotha Henderson was rebooked at the Shelby County Jail, on Friday, on charges of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Details of the newest allegations against Henderson were not immediately available.
The indictment came days after Henderson’s arrest in the death of Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two and a kindergarten teacher.
The TBI confirmed, Saturday, that the sexual assault kit was submitted, last Sept. 23.
