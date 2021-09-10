WORLD
Bolsonaro seeks to placate truckers snarling Brazil highways
RIO DE JANEIRO — Protesting truckers snarled traffic along highways in many Brazilian states on Thursday as President Jair Bolsonaro asked them to stand down and later published an unusual statement backpedaling his comments that inflamed political tensions.
Bolsonaro rallied supporters on Tuesday to coincide with Independence Day and show strength as his approval ratings slide and he feuds with the Supreme Court. Truckers turned out in force, even parking on the capital’s central mall. Two days later, some truck drivers remained mobilized, raising concern that Bolsonaro may have lost control of some of his most fervent supporters after firing them up.
NATION
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.
The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.
Biden is also signing an executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers.
Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”
Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.
Klobuchar is early in her third term. She was first elected in 2006 and easily won reelection twice against little-known opponents.
