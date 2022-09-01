WORLD
Small plane crashes in Abu Dhabi, injuring pilot
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Police in the United Arab Emirates say a small plane crashed in Abu Dhabi, injuring the pilot but causing no other casualties. Instead of landing at the capital’s private jet airport, the glider hurtled into the parking lot of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.
Police attributed the crash to a “technical malfunction.” The pilot of the plane was receiving treatment for minor injuries, police added, without saying whether there were any other passengers. The extent of the damage at the crash site remained unclear.
NATION
Abortion ban reaches S. Carolina Senate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — While the results of this month’s Kansas abortion vote have shaken some Republicans’ appetite for additional restrictions, South Carolina lawmakers, on Wednesday, advanced a ban with limited exceptions.
By a 67-35 vote, the South Carolina House sent the Senate a bill banning abortion with exceptions only when the pregnancy risks the mother’s health or up to 12 weeks when it is the result of rape or incest.
But much of the landscape has changed since South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the state’s temporarily blocked ban around six weeks at the presence of cardiac activity. Now, members of a state Republican Party divided on the issue’s details are no longer constrained by federal law.
