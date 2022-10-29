WORLD
Cobra missing for six days in Swedish zoo located, still free
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A venomous king cobra that escaped from its home in a Swedish zoo, six days ago, has been located inside the building where its terrarium is located but has not yet been recaptured, the park said, Friday.
The deadly snake escaped, on Saturday, via a light fixture in the ceiling of its glass enclosure at the Skansen Aquarium, part of the zoo on Stockholm’s Djurgarden island. Park guests who were inside the building where the snakes are located were evacuated. The zoo later assessed that there was no general risk for employees or guests and the rest of the zoo remained open.
The park said it had located the reptile overnight in a confined space near its terrarium and staff were working to retrieve it.
If the snake had gotten out of the building, it would not have survived the cold climate, the park said.
The snake’s official name is Sir Vass (Sir Hiss), but since its escape has been nicknamed Houdini, after the escape artist who thwarted every attempt to cage him. The reptile had just moved into the terrarium.
King cobras can be up to 18 feet long and mainly live in India, southeast Asia, in Indonesia and the Philippines.
NATION
Powerball jackpot rises to $825 million, fifth largest in US
DES MOINES, Iowa — A massive lottery jackpot got a little bigger Friday as the top Powerball prize climbed to an estimated $825 million ahead of tonight’s drawing.
The Powerball jackpot ranks as the fifth-largest in US history, though it’s good to keep in mind that it has grown so large because no one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3. That’s 36 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.
Why the extended winless streak? Because the odds of winning the jackpot are an abysmal one in 292.2 million. The long odds are designed to limit jackpot winners, which in turn allows the grand prize to grow so large.
The $825 million prize is for winners who choose to take their riches through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $410.2 million.
Those winnings also would be subject to federal taxes. Many states tax lottery winnings, too.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC; Puerto Rico; and the US Virgin Islands.
