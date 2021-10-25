WORLD
Hurricane heads toward Mexico’s Pacific coast
MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Rick headed for Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, Sunday, and was forecast to reach land by this morning.
The US National Hurricane Center said Rick had winds as high as 85 miles per hour and was expected to hit somewhere around the seaport of Lazaro Cardenas and the resort of Zihuatanejo.
Taiwan shaken by 6.5-magnitude earthquake
TAIPEI, Taiwan — An earthquake shook Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, Sunday, causing falling rocks that injured a woman and damaged a car. No deaths were reported.
The 6.5-magnitude quake struck at 1:11 p.m. and was centered near Yilan, a city about 22 miles east of Taipei near the northeastern coast, according to the Central Weather Bureau.
NATION
Twitter suspends Indiana Rep. Banks’ account
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Twitter suspended an Indiana congressman’s official account after removing a post about a transgender Biden administration official over a violation of the social media company’s rules.
Twitter’s action, Saturday, came after Republican Rep. Jim Banks posted tweets last week on Dr. Rachel Levine becoming the first openly transgender four-star officer in the US uniformed services.
Banks had responded to the US surgeon general congratulating Levine on her promotion in the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps by writing: “The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man.”
Philadelphia-area transit union authorizes strike
PHILADELPHIA — Workers for the Philadelphia-area transit system have voted to authorize a strike next month if an agreement isn’t reached on a new contract.
The Transport Workers Union Local 234 said a voice vote at a Sunday morning meeting in south Philadelphia approved a motion to allow union leaders to call a strike if an agreement with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is not reached in a week.
