WORLD
Haiti gang makes demands in test of power
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A standoff between a powerful gang federation and Haiti’s government is testing how much power both sides wield and threatens to further derail a paralyzed country where millions of people are struggling to find fuel and water.
A former police officer who leads a gang alliance known as “G9 and Family” has proposed his own plan for Haiti’s future — even seeking seats in the Cabinet — while demanding that the administration of Prime Minister Ariel Henry grant amnesty and void arrest warrants against the group’s members, a demand that so far has gone unanswered.
In mid-September, the gang surrounded a key fuel terminal to demand Henry’s resignation and to protest a spike in petroleum prices after the prime minister announced that his administration could no longer afford to subsidize fuel.
That move, coupled with thousands of protesters who have blocked streets in the capital of Port-au-Prince and other major cities, has caused major shortages, forcing hospitals to cut back on services, gas stations to close and banks and grocery stores to restrict hours.
NATION
No charges to be filed in Wisconsin drawbridge death
MILWAUKEE — No charges will be filed in the death of a man who fell from a Milwaukee drawbridge that was raised as he was walking across it, prosecutors said, Friday, noting that investigators found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.
Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, RI, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, on Aug. 15, with his wife, according to a report by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Rosemarie Dujardin made it across the bridge, which spans the Milwaukee River, but her husband was about halfway across when a remote operator with two camera views of the structure opened it to allow boat traffic to pass.
The lights and bells were operational as the two sections were raised and crossing arms came down at each end of the bridge, according to investigators.
Dujardin grabbed onto a side rail as the bridge sections rose to a 90-degree angle, but he lost his grip and fell about 70 feet to the pavement below, the report states. He suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.
Police interviewed the bridge operator and witnesses, reviewed traffic video, and inspected the bridge operator’s work area.
The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that it has concluded its review of the investigation and determined that no criminal charges are warranted.
