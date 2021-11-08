WORLD
German police: Attacker stabbed ‘at random’
VIENNA — A 27-year-old man who stabbed four people with a knife on a German high-speed train apparently attacked his victims “at random” and showed signs of mental illness, authorities said, Sunday.
Police and investigators told reporters in Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz that the attacker’s intentions were still unclear, but there is no indication currently of a terror motive. The suspect was arrested on the train after Saturday’s attack, offering no resistance to police, and has since been taken to a psychiatric clinic.
Palestinians, Israel spar over US mission
TEL AVIV, Israel — The Palestinians, on Sunday, slammed Israel for rejecting the promised reopening of the US consulate in Jerusalem, which would restore Washington’s main diplomatic mission for the Palestinians in the contested city.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said late Saturday there was no room in Jerusalem for another American mission.
NATION
High wind delays SpaceX crew homecoming
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — High wind off the Florida coast has prompted SpaceX to delay the return of four space station astronauts in orbit since spring.
The US, French and Japanese astronauts were supposed to leave the International Space Station, on Sunday, with their capsule splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico this morning. But with gusts exceeding safety limits, SpaceX bumped the departure to this afternoon, with a nighttime return to conclude their six-month mission.
