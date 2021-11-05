WORLD
Royal jewels and Kobe’s shoes set for auction
GENEVA — A diamond bracelet that once belonged to France’s Marie Antoinette and a sapphire-and-diamond brooch with matching ear clips that once dangled from a Russian grand duchess are among the featured items in auctions of jewelry and other collectibles, next week, in Geneva.
Also going under the hammer in the lakeside Swiss city will be a pair of high-top Nike sneakers from the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard who died in a helicopter crash in California last year.
Portugal’s president calls a snap election
LISBON, Portugal — Portugal’s president announced, Thursday, that he is dissolving parliament and calling a snap election for Jan. 30, following the minority Socialist government’s defeat in a key vote on post-pandemic plans to spend billions of euros in European Union funding.
The announcement, in a televised address to the nation, was widely expected. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa had previously said Portugal would go to the ballot box two years ahead of schedule if the government’s 2022 state budget proposal was rejected by parliament, which happened last week.
NATION
Rioter brags she wouldn’t go to jail, gets prison term
A real estate agent from suburban Dallas who flaunted her participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol on social media and later bragged she wasn’t going to jail because she is white, has blond hair and a good job was sentenced, on Thursday, to two months behind bars.
While some rioters sentenced for the same misdemeanor conviction have received only probation or home confinement, prosecutors sought incarceration for Jennifer Leigh Ryan of Frisco, Texas, saying she has shown a lack of candor and remorse for her actions.
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic says he has cancer
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man known as “Tiger King,” who gained fame in a Netflix documentary following his conviction for trying to hire someone to kill an animal rights activist, says he has cancer.
“It is with a sad face that I have to tell you … that my prostate biopsy’s came back with an aggressive cancer,” Joe Exotic, who is being held at a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, wrote on a Twitter post, Wednesday.
