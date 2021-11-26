WORLD
Afghan girl from cover portrait is evacuated to Italy
ROME — National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said, Thursday.
The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
NATION
Nine injured when vehicle rear-ends Amish buggy
LITTLE BLACK, Wis. — Nine people were injured in north-central Wisconsin when a vehicle rear-ended an Amish buggy at “highway speeds,” authorities said.
The crash was reported about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Little Black, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Ten people were in the buggy.
The release said eight of the nine people injured had “significant injuries” and were transported for medical care.
City faces backlash for dropping Confederate name
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama’s capital city last month removed the Confederate president’s name from an avenue and renamed it after a lawyer known for his work during the civil rights movement.
Now the state attorney general says the city must pay a fine or face a lawsuit for violating a state law protecting Confederate monuments and other longstanding memorials.
Montgomery last month changed the name of Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue. Gray, who grew up on that same street, represented Rosa Parks and others in cases that fought Deep South segregation practices and was dubbed by Martin Luther King Jr. as “the chief counsel for the protest movement.”
Biden’s polyp was benign, maybe pre-cancerous
WASHINGTON — The polyp removed from President Joe Biden’s colon last week was a benign, slow-growing but potentially pre-cancerous lesion that required no further action, his doctor said in a follow-up memo.
The specimen, a tubular adenoma, was similar to one removed from Biden in 2008, Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, physician to the president, wrote in a memo released Wednesday by the White House.
