WORLD
UK taxi driver cites miracle for blast survival
LONDON — A taxi driver injured when his passenger’s homemade bomb exploded in the northwest England city of Liverpool a week ago said, Sunday, that it’s a “miracle” he is alive.
In a message issued through the police, David Perry said he was “so thankful that no one else was injured in such an evil act.”
British police have called the Nov. 14 explosion a terrorist act and are trying to determine the motive of the bomber, Emad Al Swealmeen, who died in the blast outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.
NATION
Experts: Expect to pay more for Christmas trees
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. — Add Christmas trees to the list of items facing shortages and higher prices this year.
Several factors are driving the trend, Newsday reported, including over-the-top sales last year during the first Christmas during the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues this year.
Experts said tree buyers should expect to pay between 10% and 30% more for both live trees and artificial trees this year and also have a smaller selection to choose from.
“Prices have gone up significantly,” John Mohlenhoff, secretary of the hook and ladder company for the Huntington fire department, said.
Arkansas police clarify use of pursuit policy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lawsuit settlement has prompted the Arkansas State Police to clarify when troopers can try to slow a fleeing vehicle by striking it with a patrol car.
Between 2016 and 2020, use of the tactic — which is intended to cause the fleeing vehicle to spin out of control — has increased every year, according to data provided by state police, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported, Sunday.
The tactic came under scrutiny after a July 9, 2020, incident in which state Trooper Rodney K. Dunn tried to stop Janice Nicole Harper for speeding as she drove in Pulaski County.
