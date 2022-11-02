WORLD
Israel’s Haredi voters drift hard right in leadership vacuum
JERUSALEM — One of Israel’s most extremist politicians, known for his inflammatory anti-Arab speeches and stunts, is attracting new supporters from a previously untapped demographic — young ultra-Orthodox Jews, one of the fastest-growing segments of the country’s population.
Itamar Ben-Gvir’s sharp rise in popularity in the last three years has transformed him from a fringe provocateur to a central player in Tuesday’s parliament election. Polls indicate his Religious Zionism party could emerge as the third-largest and help return former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to power.
NATION
SpaceX nails booster landings after foggy military launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years, Tuesday, hoisting satellites for the military and then nailing side-by-side booster landings back near the pad.
Thick fog shrouded NASA’s Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off at midmorning. The crowd at the launch site couldn’t even see the pad three miles away, but heard the roar of the 27 first-stage engines.
Both side boosters peeled away two minutes after liftoff, flew back to Cape Canaveral, and landed alongside one another,. The core stage was discarded at sea, its entire energy needed to get the Space Force’s satellites to their intended extra-high orbit.
