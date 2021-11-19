WORLD
Taiwan opens office in Lithuania, in move set to anger China
VILNIUS, Lithuania — Taiwan opened a representation office in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius, Thursday, in a move set to anger Beijing.
The self-governing island and Lithuania agreed, in July, that the Vilnius office would bear the name Taiwan rather than Chinese Taipei — a term often used in other countries in order not to offend Beijing.
China says Taiwan is part of its territory and doesn’t have the right to diplomatic recognition, although the island maintains informal ties with all major nations through trade offices that act as de facto embassies, including in the United States and Japan. Chinese pressure has reduced Taiwan’s formal diplomatic allies to just 15.
“We seek closer relations with the entire Asian and the Indian-Pacific Ocean region. Lithuania opened an embassy in Australia recently, another one will open in South Korea, and also probably a representation office in Taipei in the future,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters, on Thursday
No reaction has yet been received from China, according to Landsbergis.
NATION
Suspected serial killer charged in two Kansas deaths
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man already charged with four deaths in the St. Louis area was charged, Thursday, with two killings at an apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas.
Perez Reed, 26, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Damon Washington Irvin and Rau’daja De’Naya Farrow, whose bodies were found in separate apartments at that Wyandotte Towers Apartments in downtown Kansas City, Kansas.
Irvin was killed, between Oct. 28-29, and Farrow was killed, on Oct. 29, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office said in a news release. His bond was set at $1 million.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office charged Reed, on Nov. 9, in the shooting deaths of two people in the city in September. That came two days after he was charged in two other fatal shootings, in September, in St. Louis County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.