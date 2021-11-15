WORLD
Queen misses Remembrance Sunday service
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II missed out on the Remembrance Sunday service in London to pay tribute to Britain’s war dead because she sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said, Sunday.
The service is one of the most important events on the 95-year-old monarch’s calendar, and was meant to be her first public appearance after taking a few weeks off to rest under doctor’s orders.
British media reported that the back sprain was not believed to be related to the recent medical advice to rest that prompted other cancellations.
Japan’s former princess leaves for US
TOKYO — A Japanese princess who gave up her royal status to marry her commoner college sweetheart arrived in New York, on Sunday, as the couple pursued happiness as newlyweds and left behind a nation that has criticized their romance.
The departure of Mako Komuro, the former Princess Mako, and Kei Komuro, both 30, was carried live by major Japanese broadcasters, showing them boarding a plane amid a flurry of camera flashes at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
Photos posted online showed the couple arriving at JFK Airport.
NATION
Mar-a-Lago trespasser deported to China
PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Chinese businesswoman convicted of trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents was deported, over the weekend, federal authorities said, more than two years after serving her sentence.
Yujing Zhang was turned over to immigration officials, in December 2019, after serving her eight-month sentence. But she was held at the Glades County Detention Center for three times as long as her prison term mainly because of deportation delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration authorities told the Miami Herald.
At the time of her sentencing, the then 33-year-old Zhang went to Mar-a-Lago “to meet the president and family and just make friends.”
