WORLD
Sudanese general tightens grip on power
KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan’s top general reappointed himself as head of the army-run interim governing body, on Thursday, a sign that he’s tightening his grip on the country two weeks after he led a coup against civilian leaders.
The move by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan — along with other appointments he announced for the Sovereign Council — was expected to anger Sudan’s pro-democracy protest movement, sidelined in the coup. Since the Oct. 25 takeover, pro-democracy leaders have demanded the military relinquish power and refuse to be part of any administration in which a military maintains a role.
Thursday’s development, announced in a bulletin by Sudan’s state television, comes amid repeated promises from the military rulers that they will hand over power to civilian authorities.
NATION
Defense rests its case at murder trial of Rittenhouse
KENOSHA, Wis. — The defense rested its case, Thursday, at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, setting the stage for closing arguments, Monday, in the shootings that left Americans divided over whether he was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.
Rittenhouse’s lawyers put on about two-and-a-half days of testimony to the prosecution’s five, with the most riveting moment coming when the 18-year-old told the jury that he was defending himself from attack when he used his rifle to kill two men and wound a third on the streets of Kenosha in the summer of 2020.
Prosecutors have sought to portray Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed, which took place during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice.
