Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow
Updated: November 1, 2022 @ 4:18 am
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Lisa formed, Monday, in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and was forecast to make landfall, likely as a hurricane, in Central America, later in the week.
The US National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving west at 14 mph. The center of the storm was about 305 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman.
Belize issued a hurricane watch for its entire coastline and Honduras issued a hurricane watch for its Bay Islands, Roatan being the best known of them.
Somalia car bombs death toll up to 120, some still missing
MOGADISHU, Somalia — The death toll from twin car bombings in Somalia’s capital has reached 120 and could rise further because some people are still missing, the country’s health minister said, Monday.
Ali Haji said more than 320 others were wounded, in Saturday’s midday explosions, at a busy junction in Mogadishu, and over 150 of them are still being treated at hospitals.
It was Somalia’s deadliest attack since a truck bombing at the same spot killed more than 500 people five years ago. It is not clear how vehicles loaded with explosives again made it through a city full of checkpoints and constantly on alert for attacks.
