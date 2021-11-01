WORLD
Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead after pandemic
MEXICO CITY — Mexico returned, Sunday, to mass commemorations of the Day of the Dead, after traditional visits to graveyards were prohibited last year because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
But the one-year hiatus showed how the tradition itself refuses to die: Most families still celebrated with home altars to deceased loved ones, and some snuck into cemeteries anyway.
The holiday begins, Oct. 31, remembering those who died in accidents; it continues, Nov. 1, to mark those died in childhood, and then those who died as adults, on Nov. 2.
NATION
White House press secretary says she has virus
WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, Sunday, she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than six feet apart and wearing masks.
Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative, on Saturday, according to the White House.
Psaki did not accompany Biden on his trip abroad to Rome this weekend for the Group of 20 summit and next to Glasgow, Scotland, today, for a UN climate summit.
One killed, nine wounded at Texas Halloween party
TEXARKANA, Texas — A suspect was arrested Sunday in a shooting that left one person dead and nine more wounded at a Halloween party in eastern Texas, police said.
Police in Texarkana, Texas, said the suspected shooter, Keuntae McElroy, 21, of Texarkana, Arkansas, turned himself in late Sunday morning.
Police say McElroy was booked into jail on one count of felony aggravated assault and additional charges are expected, today.
Around 200 people were at the party at an event center, late Saturday, when gunfire erupted, police said.
