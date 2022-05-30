Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Windy with sunshine. High around 80F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 53F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.