WORLD
Turkey’s Erdogan still against Finnish, Swedish NATO bids
ISTANBUL — Turkey’s president has told journalists he still intends to block Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan said meetings, this week, with Finnish and Swedish delegations had not been “at the expected level,” noting there had been no steps taken to alleviate Turkey’s security concerns.
“As long as Tayyip Erdogan is at the head of the Republic of Turkey, we cannot say ‘yes’ to countries that support terror joining NATO,” he told journalists on his plane following a visit to Azerbaijan, Saturday, according to the daily Hurriyet newspaper.
NATION
Six wounded in shooting in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee said six people were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.
At least one person of interest was detained shortly after the shooting, Saturday night, police spokesperson Jeremy Eames said, Sunday, in a news release. The statement did not indicate whether anyone was charged.
Officers who were patrolling the area heard gunshots and saw multiple people shooting weapons and numerous people fleeing the area. Officers began rendering aid to the victims and assisting others to safety. Several gunshot victims were taken to a hospital and two of the injuries were life threatening, Eames said.
The ages of the victims were not immediately released but most were believed to be teenagers and young adults.
Three more bodies found after Georgia boat crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Searchers recovered the bodies of three missing boaters, Sunday, after two vessels collided on a Georgia river, bringing the crash’s death toll to five people. One of the surviving boaters was charged with boating under the influence.
Two people were found dead shortly after the Saturday collision on the Wilmington River near Savannah, authorities said. The bodies of the three missing people were recovered, Sunday morning, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Sgt. Cindy Miller told WTOC-TV. They were found in water about 14 feet deep, and in close proximity to each other, authorities said.
One of the boats had six people aboard and the other carried three people, the US Coast Guard said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.